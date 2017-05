RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Triangle Players ends its 24th season with “It Shoulda Been You,” a hilarious over-the-top wacky wedding musical. Show Director Jon Kretzu and RTP’s Managing Director Philip Crosby stopped by to talk about this whimsical production that opens on stage June 1st through July 1stat the Robert B. Moss Theatre located in Scott’s Addition. There is a specially-priced preview of the play on Wednesday, May 31st. For more information you can visit http://www.rtriangle.org.