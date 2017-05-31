Chesterfield teacher charged with rape, child pornography
Why officer drew gun on Shockoe driver
Man robbed outside Sheetz
Community vows to carry on legacy slain trooper, ‘Coach Walter’
Man killed in Petersburg shooting
Court docs show long criminal history for suspect in trooper shooting
TRAFFIC: All lanes closed on I-64 west (Henrico) near mile marker 203 due to crash

Henrico teen reaches finals of the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee for fourth time

Posted 8:22 pm, May 31, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For the fourth consecutive year, Henrico County middle school student Tejas Muthusamy has advanced to the finals of the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.

The 14-year-old wordsmith spelled two words correctly Wednesday and passed a qualifying test to reach the finals.

The Moody Middle Schooler corrected spelled “filipendulous” and “buffoonery.”

Tejas’ mom and spelling coach, Sri Santhanagopalan, tells CBS 6 that he very excited and nervous.

CBS 6 recently spent the day with Tejas as he prepared for his fourth and last appearance in the spelling competition.

You can watch Tejas compete in the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee finals beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. on ESPN 2.