Henrico teen reaches finals of the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee for fourth time

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — For the fourth consecutive year, Henrico County middle school student Tejas Muthusamy has advanced to the finals of the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.

The 14-year-old wordsmith spelled two words correctly Wednesday and passed a qualifying test to reach the finals.

The Moody Middle Schooler corrected spelled “filipendulous” and “buffoonery.”

For the fourth year in a row, Tejas Muthusamy advances to the @ScrippsBee finals! Watch him compete again beginning Thursday morning! pic.twitter.com/8m3UnNykVG — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) May 31, 2017

Tejas’ mom and spelling coach, Sri Santhanagopalan, tells CBS 6 that he very excited and nervous.

CBS 6 recently spent the day with Tejas as he prepared for his fourth and last appearance in the spelling competition.

You can watch Tejas compete in the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee finals beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. on ESPN 2.