Rabid fox bites Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A fox that bit a Henrico woman tested positive for rabies, according to Henrico Police.

The fox bit the woman’s leg while she was outside her Vawter Avenue home last Friday.

“The fox was collected and submitted to the State Lab for rabies testing. A positive test result was received. The person exposed to the fox received medical treatment immediately,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “There were no additional animal or human exposures reported. This incident is the first confirmed positive rabies case for 2017 in Henrico County.”

Police reminded animal owners to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations were current.

To report abnormal wildlife behavior, call Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.