Boy hailed as hero after saving grandfather in Williamsburg house fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A 9-year-old boy took action to help save his family during a house fire.

Tahjdon Moyler lives with his parents and grandparents in a home off Indian Summer Lane, affiliate WTKR reports.

James City County fire officials said Tahjdon was in the house when he smelled smoke and went to check it out.

That's when he discovered a fire started in the kitchen. He took action and ran out of the house across the street to tell his grandmother who was chatting with neighbors.

"I tried to tell them that the house was on fire so they could get my grandpa out of the bed so he wouldn't die," said Tahjdon.

His grandmother and two neighbors ran back to the house and the two neighbors rescued Tahjdon's grandfather who was sick in bed.

The neighbors suffered burns from trying to put out the fire.

Tahjdon said he's happy with what he did, but what happened was bittersweet.

"I'm happy everybody got out, but I'm just sad the house caught on fire," he said.