× 42nd Annual Greek Festival

RICHMOND, Va.–

Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Saints Constantine and Helen’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, the 42nd Annual Greek Festival gets underway Thursday June 1st and runs through Sunday, June 4th at the church 30 Malvern Avenue. There will be live music and dancing, daily tours of the Sanctuary, a marketplace and a drive thru for food during the festival and new on the menu this year is lamb sausage on the food line.

Festival hours are:

Thursday – 11 am. – 9:30 pm.

Friday & Saturday – 11 am. – 10 pm.

Sunday, – 12 pm. – 7 pm.

For details on take out or other information visit http://www.greekfestival.com/ . Saints Constantine and Helen’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral is located at 30 Malvern Avenue, Richmond.