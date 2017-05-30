Tuesday storms could bring rain to Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few isolated to widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will linger around the region Tuesday, with the highest rain chances south and east of Richmond.

Wednesday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, although another front will swing through the region during the afternoon. Once again, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Thursday will be a beautiful day, with ample sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Another front will approach from the north on Friday, bringing increasing clouds and the threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The weather pattern looks like it will remain unsettled through the weekend, with scattered showers and storms around each day.

NOAA’s new 2017 Atlantic hurricane outlook shows the potential for an above-normal season. The season officially begins this Thursday, June 1.