‘The Kitchen Magician’ makes teriyaki shrimp stuffed pineapple



RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Caterer Ausar AriAnkh, Owner of “The Kitchen Magician” was back in the kitchen by popular demand. Today’s dish featured his tasty Teriyaki Shrimp stuffed Pineapple. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/

Teriyaki Shrimp Stuffed Pineapple

Serves 2

1 Pineapple cut in half length wise with top included

1 cup of grilled pineapple

(10) 16-20 shrimp peeled and deveined

¼ cup Brown Rice

¾ cup of vegetable stock for rice

¼ cup of coconut milk

1 small Red Pepper diced

½ Onion fine dice

2 cloves of garlic minced

½ cup of scallions sliced

½ cup cilantro chopped

1 Table spoon of Black & White sesame seeds

¼ cup of teriyaki sauce

¼ cup pineapple juice

2 Tablespoons of brown sugar

3 Tablespoons of olive oil

Dash of Teriyaki sauce

Pinch of salt

Instructions

• Cut pineapple in half, length wise with green top included. Use a paring knife to carve out the pineapple to create a pineapple bowl. Use one cup of the pineapple you removed for your grilled pineapple. Any leftover pineapple can be used for juicing to make pineapple juice.

• Cook off rice, start by sautéing ¼ cup of onions in 1 Tablespoon of olive oil until translucent; then add one minced garlic clove and stir constantly for 30 seconds. Add brown rice and stir until rice is covered in oil about 30 seconds. Add vegetable stock, coconut milk and fresh thyme. Bring to a boil and then an immediate simmer. Cover pot with lid and allow it to cook for 45 minutes on very low simmer.

• Grill 1 cup of pineapple and set aside for later step. If you don’t have a grill you can sauté the pineapple on high heat

• Add teriyaki sauce, pineapple juice and brown sugar to a small pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling reduce to a simmer until it reduces and thickens. About 5 minutes. Set aside for garnish.

• Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to a sauté pan on medium high heat. Once pan is hot add onions and garlic. Stir constantly to avoid burning for 45 seconds. Add shrimp and a dash of teriyaki sauce cook on each side for 1 minute or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for 15 seconds. Add red peppers, salt, scallions and cilantro. Remove from heat.

• Take Pineapple hales and fill with 1 cup of rice, cover with Shrimp stir fry. Garnish with Teriyaki pineapple glaze, sesame seeds, scallions and cilantro.