RICHMOND, Va. – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is known for its beauty. We recently stopped by to find out about a brand new exhibit that combines garden and greenery and art. The gardens are open today from 9am to 5pm with free admission on Memorial day for Military Personnel and First Responders and their families. Free admission will also be offered for Veterans as well. The garden is at 1800 Lakeside Avenue. For more information you can visit http://www.lewisginter.org/
Stop & Smell The Fragrant Flowers
-
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrates blooms and butterflies
-
Mother’s Day Weekend Events: Events at Lewis Ginter; “Da Vinci Alive – The Experience”
-
Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens `Ginter Urban Gardener` program
-
LGBT – Wild Art, Freddie Jackson & Kinky Boots
-
A Beacon of Hope
-
-
Date With Dad Weekend & St. Paddy’s Palooza
-
Trees of Hope fundraiser aims to end stigma of suicide, mental illness
-
Weekend Events: Easter On Parade, Dominion Family Easter at Maymont and more
-
Weekend Events: Yves Saint Laurent!, Que Pasa Festival, Arts in the Park
-
Motorcyclist killed in Lakeside crash
-
-
Weekend Events: Date with Dad, Westchester Shamrock 5-k happening
-
New HofGarden taproom expands access to Scott’s Addition rooftop venue
-
May Festival Guide 2017