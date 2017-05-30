Stop & Smell The Fragrant Flowers



RICHMOND, Va. – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is known for its beauty. We recently stopped by to find out about a brand new exhibit that combines garden and greenery and art. The gardens are open today from 9am to 5pm with free admission on Memorial day for Military Personnel and First Responders and their families. Free admission will also be offered for Veterans as well. The garden is at 1800 Lakeside Avenue. For more information you can visit http://www.lewisginter.org/