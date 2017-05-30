Shh! It’s a secret recipe!

RICHMOND , Va. – The secret is out on how to grill the perfect burger. David Bailey made his debut on our show and walked us through how to create his restaurant’s signature ‘Velvet Burger’ for Memorial Day. Secret Sandwich Society hosts a monthly charity night. The next one is Wednesday, June 5th and the restaurant will donate 15% of its proceeds from 5 pm to close to the local Arthritis Foundation chapter. For more information you can visit www.secretsandwichsociety.com/
