Wife arrested after house fire kills husband

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Lisa Schulken Bartosch was arrested and charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder in the death of her husband Scott, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Michael Bartosch Jr., 52, died Monday due to injuries he suffered in a May 1 house fire at the couple’s Devonshire Lane home in the Hampton Oaks subdivision.

“It was determined that Ms. Bartosch intentionally set the fire,” a Stafford Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “She was incarcerated on May 26, 2017, at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.”

In addition to murder, Lisa Schulken Bartosch, 51, was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Arson.

“The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are forthcoming,” the spokesperson said.

The fire was reported at about 9:18 a.m. on May 1.

Investigators said it stemmed as a result of a domestic situation between the husband and wife.

