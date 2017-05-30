Henrico Woman accused of assaulting police officer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico woman has been arrested and charged after police say she assaulted a police officer on the night on Sunday, May 28.

Police said the incident started around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to the 10500 block of Telegraph Road for a commercial alarm at a bank.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say found Wendy Lenchen Kleinfield sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators say Kleinfield was not cooperative and did not respond to officers commands.

They said the woman started driving the vehicle in the parking lot, including in the direction of the police car. Police said once the vehicle was stopped, Kleinfield struck one of the officers in the face.

The officer was not injured.

Kleinfield was quickly detained and arrested by police. She has been charged with DUI, obstruction of justice and assault on law enforcement.

There have also been two additional warrants were obtained for trespassing and eluding in connection with the incident.