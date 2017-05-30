Hanover’s dominance continues in 4A; UVA heading to Fort Worth

Vigil for slain trooper planned at State Police HQ
In Monday's sportscast, the Hanover Hawks baseball team defeated Chancellor 7-0 to advance to the 4A East Region Semifinals.

The Virginia Cavalier baseball team was not selected as a Regional host but received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.  They will play in the TCU Regional against Dallas Baptist Friday afternoon.

The Radford Highlanders, winners of the Big South Conference championship, will play in the Louisville Regional Friday afternoon against the top Seed Louisville Cardinals.

Virginia Wesleyan won the school's first Division III Softball National Championship by beating St. John Fisher in two straight games 5-0 and 1-0.  The Lady Marlins outscored their opponents 24-5 in six straight games to clinch the championship.

In the 5A South Region boys soccer quarterfinals, Deep Run beat Meadowbrook 5-3 and Mills Godwin defeated Prince George 7-0.