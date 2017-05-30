× Hanover residents asked to review high school earth science textbook

HANOVER, Va. – Residents in Hanover have been invited to offer input on a high school earth science textbook to be considered for adoption.

Residents can visit two locations to examine the textbook from the publishers’ series and provide written feedback. There will be assessment forms provided at each location, which can be completed on-site by anyone interested in submitting feedback.

Textbooks can be reviewed at the following locations:

• Hanover County School Board Office located at 200 Berkley Street in Ashland from May 30 to June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Atlee Branch Library located at 9161 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville from Saturday, June 3 to Monday, June 5. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to contact the library at (804) 559-0645 to confirm its hours of operation as they may be subject to change.