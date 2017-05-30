× 13-year-old girl drowns in apartment pool

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A 13-year-old Fredericksburg girl was pronounced dead Monday, two days after she was pulled from an apartment complex pool.

“Two Fredericksburg patrol officers responded to the Camden Hills Apartment Complex pool [Wellington Lakes Drive] for a reported drowning. When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a lifeguard performing CPR on a young teenager,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “One of the officers began assisting the lifeguard with chest compressions. EMS arrived shortly after and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.”

The girl was eventually flown to a Richmond hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The drowning was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not yet identified the child.

The investigation is ongoing.

