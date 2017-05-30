Enjoy these Vegan BBQ Chicken Sandwiches



RICHMOND, Va. – Best Selling Author James “Jazzy” Jordan is known as a major player in the music industry, working with the likes of gospel greats Kirk Franklin and Yolanda Adams just to name a few. He’s also a Best-Selling Author who believes that “Health is Wealth,” which is the name of his new book. He created a quick and easy vegan BBQ Chicken Sandwich. For more information you can visit http://www.healthiswealthfreebook.com