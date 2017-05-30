Man shot in Randolph neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot in the back early Tuesday morning on Claiborne Street in Richmond.
Police responded to the Randolph neighborhood at about 12:36 a.m. for the report of random gunfire.
When officers arrived they found a man shot who had been shot.
That man had a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital.
Officials called his injuries non-life threatening.
Police have not released information on possible suspect or motive.
Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
37.541133 -77.465126