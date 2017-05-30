Man shot in Randolph neighborhood

Accused State Trooper killer denied bond
Posted 4:49 am, May 30, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:12PM, May 30, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot in the back early Tuesday morning on Claiborne Street in Richmond.

Police responded to the Randolph neighborhood at about 12:36 a.m. for the report of random gunfire.

When officers arrived they found a man shot who had been shot.

That man had a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials called his injuries non-life threatening.

Police have not released information on possible suspect or motive.

