Millie’s Diner owner to open Shockoe coffee shop

RICHMOND, Va. — The restaurateur behind one of the area’s most popular weekend brunch spots is looking to add to his collection of eateries in Shockoe Bottom.

Paul Keevil, owner of Millie’s Diner, plans to open Café Clang in coming months at 29 N. 17th St., in between his other two restaurants, Lulu’s and Tio Pablo Taqueria.

“Clang is somewhat of an extension of LuLu’s,” Keevil said. “The goal was to find a way to make all of our customers comfortable, because we get so busy on the weekends and we want to have another option for them to stay and dine.”

Despite being next door to LuLu’s, Keevil said Clang will operate as a separate business with its own menu, a full bar and multiple coffee offerings that include, pour overs, espressos and other drinks.

As part of the 17th Street Farmers Market renovation into a pedestrian-friendly venue, Keevil said Clang is set to have about 15 feet of outdoor seating.

