Broad Appetit 2017: Everything to know about RVA’s popular food fest

Posted 4:47 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, May 30, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Broad Appetit, one of the most celebrated food festivals and the only one that shuts down Broad Street, returns for its tenth year, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Plates by over 50 Richmond area will be showcased, in addition to a variety of other drink and food vendors.

It’s not just an opportunity to stimulate your palate, and lounge around Broad Street feasting, but also a chance to support the nonprofit FeedMore, who distributed over 18 million meals last year. The event has raised over $50,000 for FeedMore.

Each individual restaurant participating at Broad Appetit creates at least one $3 mini-dish and most vendors offer a $5 dish. Expect delights in all forms: ceviche, empanadas, tacos, salads, burgers, deviled eggs, wings, korma, sandwiches, cookies, cakes, and meatballs – to name just a few.

The events takes place in the 100 to 400 blocks of W. Broad Street. Vendors are in the middle of the area, and tables and chairs are set up on perimeter.

In addition to the feasting, there are two music stages, a chef stage where the Chef Throw Down in the Street competition takes place, and plenty of farmer’s market and art vendors.

There are also family events like story-telling, hands-on in-season food preparation demos, interactive art exhibits.

The festival takes place in the Art’s District and several galleries and shops along this stretch will be open and several spaces open for tours.

Since all local chefs are featured, all Virginia beers will be exclusively poured at the festival [See list at bottom].

The participating restaurants are:

  1. AFA Catering
  2. Africanne on Main LLC
  3. Amour Wine Bistro
  4. Big Herms Kitchen
  5. Bocata Latin Grill, LLC
  6. Boka
  7. Carytown Burgers and Fries
  8. Casa Del Barco
  9. Comfort
  10. Continental Divide
  11. Croaker’s Spot
  12. Culinard, The Culinary Institute of VA College
  13. Curbside Creations/Cool Concessions
  14. Everyday Gourmet Catering
  15. Feedmore’s Community Kitchen
  16. Firehouse Bar-B-Que
  17. Balliceaux/Flora
  18. Ginger Thai Taste
  19. Graffiato
  20. Granpa Earl’s Catering
  21. Grapevine
  22. Halligan’s
  23. Happy Empanada, LLC
  24. 1885 Café and Market
  25. India K’ Raja
  26. Jus Cukn, LLC
  27. Lehja
  28. Lucy’s Restaurant
  29. Mama J’s
  30. Maple and Pine
  31. Millies
  32. Four Brothers Bistro
  33. Pasture
  34. Phal’s Café
  35. Q Barbeque
  36. Rappahannock
  37. Saison
  38. Slideways Mobile Bistro
  39. Spoonbread Bistro
  40. Sticks Kebob Shop
  41. T-Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill
  42. Tarrant’s Café
  43. Tazza Kitchen
  44. The Broadberry
  45. The Camel
  46. The Hungry Turtle
  47. The Nile
  48. Tio Pablo
  49. Treasures
  50. Uptown Alley

Participating breweries and varieties

  • Bold Rock Apple and IPA
  • Ardent Honey Ginger and IPA
  • Devils Backbone Vienna Lager
  • Hardywood Quadrahop and Pilsner
  • Isley Choosey Mother and Blueberry
  • Legend ZDam Lager and Brown
  • Midnight Watermellon Lime and Rockville Red
  • O’Connor El Guapo IPA
  • Starr Hill The Hook and Grateful Pale Ale
  • Strangeways Albino Monkey and Helles
  • Steambell Brindell Brown