Broad Appetit 2017: Everything to know about RVA’s popular food fest

RICHMOND, Va. – Broad Appetit, one of the most celebrated food festivals and the only one that shuts down Broad Street, returns for its tenth year, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Plates by over 50 Richmond area will be showcased, in addition to a variety of other drink and food vendors.

It’s not just an opportunity to stimulate your palate, and lounge around Broad Street feasting, but also a chance to support the nonprofit FeedMore, who distributed over 18 million meals last year. The event has raised over $50,000 for FeedMore.

Each individual restaurant participating at Broad Appetit creates at least one $3 mini-dish and most vendors offer a $5 dish. Expect delights in all forms: ceviche, empanadas, tacos, salads, burgers, deviled eggs, wings, korma, sandwiches, cookies, cakes, and meatballs – to name just a few.

The events takes place in the 100 to 400 blocks of W. Broad Street. Vendors are in the middle of the area, and tables and chairs are set up on perimeter.

In addition to the feasting, there are two music stages, a chef stage where the Chef Throw Down in the Street competition takes place, and plenty of farmer’s market and art vendors.

There are also family events like story-telling, hands-on in-season food preparation demos, interactive art exhibits.

The festival takes place in the Art’s District and several galleries and shops along this stretch will be open and several spaces open for tours.

Since all local chefs are featured, all Virginia beers will be exclusively poured at the festival [See list at bottom].

The participating restaurants are:

AFA Catering Africanne on Main LLC Amour Wine Bistro Big Herms Kitchen Bocata Latin Grill, LLC Boka Carytown Burgers and Fries Casa Del Barco Comfort Continental Divide Croaker’s Spot Culinard, The Culinary Institute of VA College Curbside Creations/Cool Concessions Everyday Gourmet Catering Feedmore’s Community Kitchen Firehouse Bar-B-Que Balliceaux/Flora Ginger Thai Taste Graffiato Granpa Earl’s Catering Grapevine Halligan’s Happy Empanada, LLC 1885 Café and Market India K’ Raja Jus Cukn, LLC Lehja Lucy’s Restaurant Mama J’s Maple and Pine Millies Four Brothers Bistro Pasture Phal’s Café Q Barbeque Rappahannock Saison Slideways Mobile Bistro Spoonbread Bistro Sticks Kebob Shop T-Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill Tarrant’s Café Tazza Kitchen The Broadberry The Camel The Hungry Turtle The Nile Tio Pablo Treasures Uptown Alley

Participating breweries and varieties