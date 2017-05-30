× BonChon chicken to open near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — A Korean game of chicken is unfolding in the heart of VCU.

Restaurant chain BonChon has leased 2,380 square feet at 308 N. Laurel St., months after its rival BB.Q Chicken opened a few blocks away at 900 W. Franklin St.

Both chains are Korea-based quick-serve restaurants known for their fried chicken, and both are growing quickly throughout Virginia and the U.S.

Through various franchisees, BonChon operates three locations across the Richmond market in Henrico, Midlothian and Mechanicsville. The VCU location will be the company’s fourth in the area and its first in the city limits.

BonChon could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon about its planned Richmond eatery.

Brokers Alex Wotring and David Crawford with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented BonChon in its lease, while fellow brokers Connie Jordan Nielsen and Alicia Farrell represented the landlord.

Several food tenants have come and gone over the years in the Laurel Street space, including Little Mexico Burrito Chop, Bobalicious frozen yogurt, The Pizza Place and most recently R&B Caribbean Grill.

