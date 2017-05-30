RICHMOND, Va. – The 2017 Virginia Ride for Kids is raising money for research for pediatric cancer. Task Force Leader Jeff Pollard along with two-time brain tumor survivor Alexa Nixon made a return visit to our studio to fill us in on this year’s event coming up Sunday, June 4th at the Richmond International Raceway. Registration for the event is from 9 am to 10:30 am, the ride begins at 11 am. The ride benefits the Pediatric Brian Tumor Foundation. For more information you can visit http://pbtf.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=2832&pg=entry#.WS2cXslJl24
