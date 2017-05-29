Military mural once erased back on a Virginia Beach Oceanfront building

Funeral arrangements finalized for slain VSP special agent
Posted 7:03 pm, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 07:04PM, May 29, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A mural is giving people a constant reminder of the community's fallen heroes just in time for Memorial Day, affiliate WTKR reports.

Artist Sam Welty from Chesapeake is calling it Great America Number 1: Our Fallen Heroes.

The painting is visible on two buildings at 19th street near Atlantic Avenue.

It's one out of 12 murals Welty has painted.

A mural dedicated to military veterans was originally on a hotel until November of 2016, when owners of the hotel said it was removed because of water damage.

The new mural was started in the beginning of May.

Sam Welty's original mural (Photo: Kathy Mateer)

Welty says he's been working on it four days a week and is still placing its final touches.

It is set to be completed early next week.