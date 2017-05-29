Funeral arrangements finalized for slain VSP special agent
Introducing spicy Skittles and Starburst!

Two classic candies will be getting a little hotter with a new flavor.

People reported that a Wrigley spokesperson said Skittles and Starburst will be releasing a new flavor called Sweet Heat.

The packaging will have a new twist too, with a black package and flames.

Within the Skittles package there will be Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark.

The Starburst packages will have Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple.

The flavor is scheduled to be released in December, People said.