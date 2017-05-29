Driver arrested after hit-and-run involving 7-year-old girl

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have arrested a man after a child was struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run in Richmond’s Randolph neighborhood Monday evening.

Investigators said around 7:40 p.m. they responded to the 1900 block of Idlewood Avenue for a hit-and-run accident involving a child.

The victim was a 7-year-old girl, according to police.

Police said her injuries are considered minor, but she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Witnesses tell CBS 6 that the girl was outside enjoying Memorial Day festivities when she was struck by a man driving a Honda model vehicle.

They said that’s when they driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

The male suspect in the case was arrested in less than an hour, according to investigators.

Police have not released the identity of the man, but say he has been charged with felony hit and run and driving on suspended license.

