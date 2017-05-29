× Big Herm *Spices things up on the grill

RICHMOND, Va. – You may be celebrating Memorial Day with a cook out and anything goes on the grill these days. Local caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville fired up our backyard gas grill to show us how to make his special 5 Spice grilled chicken. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S 5 SPICE GRILLED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 Tbls allspice

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp sage

• 3 garlic cloves (minced)

• ½ tsp white pepper

• ½ tsp salt

• 2 Tbls finely shredded orange peel

• 1 cup orange juice

• ½ cup chopped onion

• 3 lbs chicken thighs and legs (with bone no skin)

• 3 tsp garlic powder

• 2 tsp salt

• 2 tsp white pepper

DIRECTIONS:

• Combine garlic powder, 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp white pepper. Rub on chicken

• Bake chicken pieces in covered pan on 325 until completely cooked (45-60 mins) Remove and cool

• In large bowl combine first 10 items. Place chicken in marinade

• Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight

• Remove chicken from marinade and place in Reynolds wrap. Squeeze 1 orange over chicken.

• Fold foil over Chicken. Grill for 15-20 mins until golden







