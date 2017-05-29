Big Herm *Spices things up on the grill
RICHMOND, Va. – You may be celebrating Memorial Day with a cook out and anything goes on the grill these days. Local caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville fired up our backyard gas grill to show us how to make his special 5 Spice grilled chicken. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com
BIG HERM’S 5 SPICE GRILLED CHICKEN
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 Tbls allspice
• 1 tsp dried oregano
• 1 tsp cumin
• 1 tsp sage
• 3 garlic cloves (minced)
• ½ tsp white pepper
• ½ tsp salt
• 2 Tbls finely shredded orange peel
• 1 cup orange juice
• ½ cup chopped onion
• 3 lbs chicken thighs and legs (with bone no skin)
• 3 tsp garlic powder
• 2 tsp salt
• 2 tsp white pepper
DIRECTIONS:
• Combine garlic powder, 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp white pepper. Rub on chicken
• Bake chicken pieces in covered pan on 325 until completely cooked (45-60 mins) Remove and cool
• In large bowl combine first 10 items. Place chicken in marinade
• Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight
• Remove chicken from marinade and place in Reynolds wrap. Squeeze 1 orange over chicken.
• Fold foil over Chicken. Grill for 15-20 mins until golden