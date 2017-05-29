Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI
Former Virginia GOP chairman killed in Mountain Road crash
Vigil for slain trooper planned in Mobsy Court
Slain VSP special agent had ‘bedrock sense of values’
Slain trooper founded wrestling club for kids

Big Herm *Spices things up on the grill

Posted 1:39 pm, May 29, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. – You may be celebrating Memorial Day with a cook out and anything goes on the grill these days. Local caterer “Big Herm” Baskerville fired up our backyard gas grill to show us how to make his special 5 Spice grilled chicken. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S 5 SPICE GRILLED CHICKEN

INGREDIENTS:
•    1 Tbls allspice
•    1 tsp dried oregano
•    1 tsp  cumin
•    1 tsp sage
•    3 garlic cloves (minced)
•    ½ tsp white pepper
•    ½ tsp salt
•    2 Tbls finely shredded orange peel
•    1 cup orange juice
•    ½ cup chopped onion
•    3 lbs chicken thighs and legs (with bone no skin)
•    3 tsp garlic powder
•    2 tsp salt
•    2 tsp white pepper

DIRECTIONS:
•     Combine garlic powder, 2 tsp salt and 2 tsp white pepper. Rub on chicken
•     Bake chicken pieces in covered pan on 325 until completely cooked (45-60 mins) Remove and cool
•    In large bowl combine first 10 items. Place chicken in marinade
•    Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight
•    Remove chicken from marinade and place in Reynolds wrap. Squeeze 1 orange over chicken.
•    Fold foil over Chicken. Grill for 15-20 mins until golden



 