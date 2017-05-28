Children paint rocks to honor slain VSP special agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A simple act of kindness having a big impact on communities across the country is now being done as a tribute to Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

Rock painting groups here in Richmond are painting colorful rocks and leaving them at Walter's memorial.

Some social media groups started painting rocks to hide in parks around U.S. cities for people to discover in hopes of brightening their day.

Now some of the rocks painted by RVA Rocks, the name of the group in Central Virginia, are being painted with badges in honor of the slain trooper.

Brothers Seth and Kaiden Cheatham took their time to paint rocks and place them at his memorial at state police headquarters.

RVA Rock organizers encourage others to paint rocks as well.

