5K Run/Walk at Innsbrook raises more than $100K for autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds took part in the 15th annual Autism Society Central Virginia 5K Run/Walk at Innsbrook in Henrico County Sunday morning.

In addition to the run and walk, there was food, live music and a kid’s zone.

The annual event raised more than $100,000 for Autism Society Central Virginia, which officials said will help support families in Central Virginia coping with autism.

The non-profits mission aims to improve the lives of those impacted by autism by focusing on self-sufficiency, independence and quality of life.