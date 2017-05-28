3 displaced after shed fire damages 2 homes in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Three people have been displaced after a fire that broke out in a storage shed damaged two homes in a Colonial Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. J. E. Boisseau said crews were called to a home in the 400 Block of Moorman Ave for a house fire just after 4 p.m.

“When units arrived they found a detached shed fully involved,” Boisseau said. “The fire had spread to the main house and the neighboring property.”

Officials said the home as well as a neighbor’s house and a detached garage suffered minor damage in the blaze. The shed was a total loss.

No one was injured.

Boisseau said the fire was deemed electrical in nature and was caused by an overloaded circuit.

The Red Cross is assisting three people displaced by the fire.