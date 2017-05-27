× Police arrest suspect in shooting of VSP Special Agent

RICHMOND, Va – State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested 27 year old Travis Ball in Northumberland County Saturday morning. They say he fatally shot Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter Friday evening in Mosby Court.

Ball is being held without bond. He is charged with one count of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending.

State Police say Special Agent Walter was shot while talking with Ball and another man inside a car on Redd St just before 7:30pm Friday.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.