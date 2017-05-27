Lightning strikes blamed for 2 fires in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Official said lightning strikes from a powerful line of storms are believed to have caused two fires that broke out in Hanover County Saturday evening.

Hanover County Fire Battalion Chief Jason Williams said crews were called to a home in the 10000 block of Senholloway Drive off Georgetown Road around 7:20 p.m.

A person who called 911 said the fire started in the home’s attached garage and was believed to have been sparked by lightning.

When crews arrived, Williams said they spotted flames shooting through the home’s roof.

Several people were displaced in the fire, but Williams said no one was injured.

Williams said another fire was reported around 7 p.m. at a commercial warehouse-type building in the 9300 block of Cool Springs Road.

Crews knocked down the flames and the quickly marked the fire under control.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and no was was hurt, Williams said.

A lightning strike is also believed to have sparked the blaze.