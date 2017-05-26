Man wanted for sex assault in Short Pump Walmart parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in the Short Pump Walmart parking lot last weekend.

Henrico Police said a man approached the woman, who was walking to her vehicle around 8:45 p.m., in the parking lot of the Walmart at 11400 W. Broad Street.

“The suspect inappropriately touched the female and then fled on foot,” Capt. Linda N. Toney with Henrico police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 150-165 pounds. The man had facial hair and was spotted in surveillance photos wearing a white hat, blue shirt, and khaki shorts.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

