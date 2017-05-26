Severe storm risk on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — An unsettled pattern will return for the holiday weekend. It will not be like the gray and rainy period from last week, but there will be the chance for at least a few scattered storms each day. Outside of those storm chances, there will be many dry hours.

Some ingredients will be in place on Saturday that will allow some storms to get strong or possibly severe. In addition to heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, the storms that do form could also produce hail and strong wind gusts.

The severe risk is lower on Sunday, but some strong storms are still possible, mostly across southwestern Virginia.

Rain chances will be lowest on Memorial Day, but a few scattered storms are still possible. It will feel like summer as humidity levels will rise through the weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: