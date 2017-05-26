When we’ll see the best chance for storms over Memorial Day holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We broke out of our wet pattern on Friday, but unsettled weather will return for the holiday weekend. We will see many dry hours across the three days, but each day carries the risk of a few scattered storms.

The best chance of seeing storms for central Virginia will be on Saturday. A few scattered strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. For the rest of the weekend, rain chances will be higher near the mountains.

Some of the rivers across the state will see minor flooding through Saturday. Click here for the latest levels and forecasts. The James River level may stay near or above nine feet through Monday. Life jackets are required when the level reaches five feet, but a high water permit is needed when the level reaches nine feet.

For Virginia Beach, the water temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, and waves will be in the one to three foot range through Monday.

