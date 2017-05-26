Crews pull man from James River near Pipeline Trail

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews pulled a man from the James River along the flood wall near the Pipeline Trail in downtown Richmond Friday afternoon.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said dispatchers received a call just after 2:40 p.m. about a man in the river.

Armstrong said crews located the man in the river at 2:50 p.m. near Haxall Point and provided him with a flotation device.

He was pulled from the river after a crew member was lowered down and pulled the victim up the concrete wall just before 4 p.m.

River rescue underway near pipeline trail. pic.twitter.com/urvuPSrxpd — Jenkins (@JenkinsCBS6) May 26, 2017

CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins tweeted that the man pulled from the river was standing and talking.

There has been no official word yet about the man’s condition or the circumstances that led to the rescue.

Armstrong said the man thought he could make it up river, but stopped when the water got too strong.

A woman was rescued from the river earlier in the day after a person at Ancarrow’s Landing spotted her floating without a flotation device at 7:43 a.m.

Rescue crews heard her yelling just across the Richmond/Henrico County line, according to Lt. Chris Armstrong.

The woman was barely floating above the water, Armstrong said, and it is unclear at this time how she ended up in the water or when and where she entered the river.

She was fully clothed and had no life vest on when she was rescued.

The river, which is at 11.91 feet high, is expected to rise five feet in the next 24 hours.

Armstrong warned people to not get into the water.

“River levels are extremely high AND we recommend that everyone stay out of the water,” Armstrong warned. “Even if you are on the edge something may happen you may lose your footing and in an instance you are in the water.”

First responders said she was lucky to be alive.