RICHMOND, Va. – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of Summer and if you’re planning on firing up the grill to celebrate, you are going to want to hear these BBQ tips from Renowned BBQ Hall of Famer Steve Raichlen. He talks about how to create perfectly seasoned meats straight from the pages of his new book “Barbecue Sauces, Rubs & Marinades.” For more information you can visit http://www.stevenraichlen.com/home/