ARC Park SummerFest

RICHMOND, Va.–

It’s a busy summer at The Greater Richmond ARC, several events lined up starting with ARCpark SummerFest Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4. On Friday it’s ARCpark After Dark 7p.m. to 9 p.m. for adults, (ages 21 and up) to enjoy live music, wine and beer. Admission $10 includes one drink ticket. Family Movie Night is Saturday, from 6 – 8 pm see “Finding Nemo” admission is $3 per child. Adults are free. And on Sunday, June 4, a community-friendly festival from noon to 4 p.m. with music, crafts, food trucks and the annual ARC Creations Art Show. The fun continues in July for the first-ever Kids Summer Series, July 6, 11, 15 & 18 from 10 am to 11 am. It’s free admission and there will be a different theme every week with a special gift to the first 100 children in attendance. ARC officials say “So many people visit the ARCpark each and every day for unstructured play time. This summer, we thought it would be great to offer a few opportunities for children to enjoy some planned programming. “This is a way to give back to our own community that supports us so well.”

The Greater Richmond ARC’s mission is to create life-fulfilling opportunities for individuals with disabilities in partnership with families. The organization created by families, for families has grown to provide a continuum of programs and services for individuals with disabilities helping each person achieve his or her potential and improving the quality of life for everyone in the community. For more information, contact Cindy Stubbe at the Greater Richmond ARC at (840) 358-1874 or visit www.richmondarc.org.