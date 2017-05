RICHMOND, Va. — Recent rainfall has caused a rise in the river levels across the Commonwealth. Multiple river flood warnings have been issued, including for the James River.

At the Westham location, the river is forecast to crest one to two feet above flood stage early Friday morning, and then drop below flood stage Saturday afternoon.

Click here to access the latest river levels and forecasts for rivers across Virginia.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: