RICHMOND, Va. - Giving the gift of education is one of the most impactful investments you can make in a young persons life. Mary Morris from Virginia 529 College Savings Plan stopped by our studio to fill us in on 529 Day and how you can win an extra $20,000 by opening a college savings account. Virginia 529 Day is Monday, May 29th, and you can start saving for a loved one’s higher education by May 31st with automatic contributions and be entered to win an extra $20,000 to you account. For more information you can call 1-888-567-0540 or visit http://www.virginia529.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA 529 COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN}