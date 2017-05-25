Ring Around The Rosy Apple



RICHMOND, Va. – Big Herm’s baking partner Leanne Fletcher was back with us. She enjoys passing along dessert recipes that you can try out at home. Her deep, fried Apple Rings were on the Virginia This Morning dessert menu today. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S APPLE RINGS

Ingredients

• 4 large apples

• 1 cup flour

• ¼ tsp. baking powder

• 2 Tblsp sugar

• ¼ tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. cinnamon

• ¼ nutmeg

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1 cup buttermilk

Sugar Dip

• ⅓ cup sugar

• 2 teaspoons cinnamon

Instructions

• In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

• In a small bowl combine the egg and buttermilk.

• In another bowl combine the ⅓ cup sugar and 2 teaspoons cinnamon. Set that aside too.

• Slice the apples in thick slices, and use circle biscuit cutters in graduated sizes to make rings out of each slice.

• Pat dry the rings with a paper towel.

• Make sure your oil is hot.

• Combine the contents of the large and small bowl to make your batter.

• Dip the apple rings in and out of the batter one at a time.

• Fry the rings in small batches until golden brown.

• Place rings on a plate lined with a paper towel for a few seconds.

• Quickly transfer the apple rings, one by one, into the cinnamon-sugar mixture and coat evenly.

• Transfer to a wire rack and serve warm with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce or chocolate syrup

