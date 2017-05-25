Student taken to hospital after pepper spray incident at Tuckahoe Middle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico middle school student has been taken to the hospital after pepper spray was inadvertently released inside a classroom Thursday.

Tuckahoe Middle School principal Ann Greene sent an email to parents saying the incident happened after pepper spray was released while inside a backpack.

Eight students were sent to the school clinic to be checked out, and one student was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

“While everyone is doing well and their families were contacted promptly, please take this opportunity to review with your student the kinds of items that need to be kept at home. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us here at the school,” Greene wrote.

Henrico Fire also responded to the school to make sure the campus was safe for instruction to continue.

There is no word if the student who brought the pepper spray into the classroom will face any consequences.