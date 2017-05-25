Marginal risk for severe storms: Few storms could be strong, possibly severe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After some heavy rainfall Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, sunshine emerged across Virginia Thursday morning.

A disturbance will track eastward across the state Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. As the disturbance taps into this warmer and more humid air, thunderstorms will affect parts of the area.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, however, a few storms will get strong and possibly severe. The threats will be hail and damaging wind gusts. The dynamics for tornadoes are better up towards Washington, D.C.

Storms will fade after sunset Thursday evening, and Friday will be dry for most areas. More scattered storms will return over the holiday weekend.

