‘He’ll never be in a fight alone’: Virginia dad makes feeding tube to match son’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA – A devoted dad in Virginia is gaining supporters all over the internet after sharing a photo of himself posing with his young son who was born with a congenital heart defect.

Robert Selby, whose 3-year-old son Chace requires a feeding tube, fashioned one of his own and glued it on to match his son in the Instagram photo.

“This was actually a picture from a year ago,” Selby told the "Today" show. “I did this same photo every year from when he was 6 months old, way back. Last year, he asked me, ‘Why do I have a G-tube?’ and I told him it’s because he’s so strong, because he’s Superman. He’s Super Chace. I told him he’s stronger than Daddy, and he said, ‘But you’re Super Dad,’ so I said OK, and I put a G-tube on me, too.”

Chace has had two open-heart surgeries since he was born and requires the feeding tube because he is under weight.

Robert said in the post, "As long as I'm breathing, I`ll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone."