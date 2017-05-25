‘He’ll never be in a fight alone’: Virginia dad makes feeding tube to match son’s

VIRGINIA – A devoted dad in Virginia is gaining supporters all over the internet after sharing a photo of himself posing with his young son who was born with a congenital heart defect.
Robert Selby, whose 3-year-old son Chace requires a feeding tube, fashioned one of his own and glued it on to match his son in the Instagram photo.
“This was actually a picture from a year ago,” Selby told the "Today" show. “I did this same photo every year from when he was 6 months old, way back. Last year, he asked me, ‘Why do I have a G-tube?’ and I told him it’s because he’s so strong, because he’s Superman. He’s Super Chace. I told him he’s stronger than Daddy, and he said, ‘But you’re Super Dad,’ so I said OK, and I put a G-tube on me, too.”
Chace has had two open-heart surgeries since he was born and requires the feeding tube because he is under weight.
Robert said in the post, "As long as I'm breathing, I`ll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone."
CAN Y'ALL PLEASE REPOST, TAG A FRIEND, EMAIL, SHARE THIS STORY ON ALL SOCIAL PLATFORMS so we can Help Fight and Bring Awareness to CHD. ❤️✊🏾🙏🏿. . . My Mr. #stealyourheart #teamchace 🤴🏾 is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs. 😦😁💪🏾 I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him and bring awareness. My son was born with a Congenital Heart Defect (#chd) called Tetralogy of Fallot (#tof) and he uses a Feeding-Tube (#gtube) to help with him being under weight due to him not eating orally as much since he was a baby. But as long as I'm breathing, I'll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone. 😊✊🏾👍🏾 05 || ²2 || ¹7. . . #tloce #thelifeofchaceelijah #congenitalheartdefect #chdwarrior #chdawareness #chdsurvivor #heartdefect #heartwarrior #heartsurgery #tetralogyoffallot #clothdiapers #openheartsurgery #smib #pha #feedingtubeawareness #openheartsurgery #childernshospital #daddyduties #theblackmancan
PT.2 video clip (link in the bio)☝ of Mr. #stealyourheart birthday party #teamchace🤴🏽. ¹1 // 08 // ¹6. #chd #congenitalheartdefect #chdwarrior #chdawareness #chdsurvivor #heartdefect #heartwarrior #heart #heartbreaker @chrisbrownofficial #heartsurgery #tetralogyoffallot #tof #clothdiapers #childernshospital #toodlermodel #gtube #openheartsurgery #thelifeofchaceelijah #gtubebaby #ekg #kidsnmotion #birthday #tloce
My (1 out of 110) Mr. #stealyourheart #teamchace👦 on a 24hr heart monitor ¹0 || ¹7 || ¹6 #tloce #chd #congenitalheartdefect #chdwarrior #chdawareness #chdsurvivor #heartdefect #heartwarrior #heart #heartbreaker #heartsurgery #tetralogyoffallot #tof #clothdiapers #twins #toodlermodel #gtube #openheartsurgery #gtubebaby #gtubebaby #allnatural #childernshospital #feedingtubeawareness #thelifeofchaceelijah #asl #signlanguage #ekg #heartmonitor #TetralogyofFallot
Good Morning 🌍 My (1 out of 110) Mr. #stealyourheart #teamchace🤴🏽 knocked out 😴😴😴 05 // ¹1 // ¹7 #chd #congenitalheartdefect #chdwarrior #chdawareness #chdsurvivor #heartdefect #heartwarrior #heart #heartbreaker #heartsurgery #tetralogyoffallot #tof #clothdiapers #tloce #toodlermodel #gtubebaby #openheartsurgery #gtubebaby #thelifeofchaceelijah #gtubebaby #ekg #childernshospital #dailyvlogs #vlogger #allnatural #sleepyhead #sleepingbeauty #sleeping #hairgoals
My lil mini meee... My (1 out of 110) Mr. #stealyourheart #teamchace🤴🏽 0² // ²8 // ¹7 #chd #congenitalheartdefect #chdwarrior #chdawareness #chdsurvivor #heartdefect #heartwarrior #heart #heartbreaker #heartsurgery #tetralogyoffallot #tof #clothdiapers #twins #toodlermodel #gtubebaby #openheartsurgery #gtubebaby #thelifeofchaceelijah #gtubebaby #ekg #childernshospital #dailyvlogs #vlogger #cornrows #allnatural #palpatrol