Police investigate second scene after woman found dead at Chester motel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two different scenes a few miles apart: Crime Insider sources say there are a lot of questions in a bizarre suspicious death investigation in Chesterfield County.

A woman is dead and a man has been hospitalized after an incident at the Days Inn along the 2400 block of West Hundred Road (Route 10) in Chester.

Police confirm that they were called to the motel at about 12:52 p.m. Thursday to investigate an assault with a deadly weapon.

Crime Insider sources say a motel worker tipped police off to a bloody and gruesome scene inside a room at the Days Inn. Those sources said the woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the inside and a man found outside with a number of stab wounds as well.

Police said the man was found unconscious and covered in blood from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center.

Investigators have not confirmed the identities in this case, but Crime Insider sources tell us the two victims are husband and wife. Police have not confirmed that detail.

Those sources say the female victim lived just a few miles from the Chester motel.

At that home on Warfield Estates Drive, detectives searched the property and Animal Control officers confiscated two dogs.

Neighbors say the guy living there is a Gulf War veteran and one of the kindest men you'd ever meet.

"He's not someone you would think that would happen to,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified. “He was always a good Samaritan of the neighborhood. Everyone that knew him liked him and all interactions with him are pleasant."

“Preliminarily we are not looking for anybody in this and we are going back and canvassing the whole area, looking at video surveillance footage from the motel and other businesses — but right this very second we are not looking for any other suspect,” said Capt. Mike Louth.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Send news tips and photos here.