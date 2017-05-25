Gunman goes through victim’s pockets in afternoon Richmond robbery

Few storms could be strong, possibly severe
Posted 2:10 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:12PM, May 25, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Both Richmond and VCU Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in a Cumberland Street alley near Belvidere.

“The suspect approached the victim, displayed a black revolver and demanded, ‘Give me everything,'” VCU released in a campus alert. “The suspect then went into the victim’s pockets and removed their belongings.”

Police investigate robbery in Richmond.

Police did not indicate whether or not the victim was physically hurt during the robbery.

Investigators described the robber as a black male, in his 20s.

He was and last seen wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, dark pants, and black shoes with white trim and red laces, police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.