Big Herm Is In The House!





RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville is always creating fun and easy to make recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today, he walked us through the steps on creating his signature Buffalo Chicken Onion Rings “Big H” Style. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

BIG HERM’S BUFFALO CHICKEN ONION RINGS

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz – cream cheese (softened)

½ cup – Big Herm’s Buffalo sauce (or your favorite buffalo sauce)

4 cups – shredded cooked chicken

2 cups – shredded cheddar cheese

1 – 1 oz package of ranch dressing mix

3 – large onions

3 cups – all purpose flour

3 – eggs (beaten)

3 cups – panko crumbs

Directions:

• In a bowl combine: cream cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken, cheddar and ranch mix

• Cut off each end of the onions off. Peel the skin off and cut onion on its side into large rings.

• Line a sheet tray with parchment paper. Place large onion ring down then small onion ring inside to make a donut shape on sheet tray. Press a small amount of chicken mixture inside each ring set. Freeze for 3-4 hours

• Place flour, eggs and crumbs each in separate bowls.

• Take solid chicken onion rings and first dip in flour, the egg and last in panko crumbs

• Fry until golden brown about 3-4 mins

