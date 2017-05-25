Woman fuming over bed bugs: ‘I’m constantly being bitten’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Marieda Cooper said she and her family have been living with bed bugs in their apartment for months.

“It makes me upset,” she said. “I’ve never in my life had to deal with this issue. I have an infant who is seven months old that has been bitten once, and I’m constantly being bitten by the bugs.”

Her family has been at the Bellevue Garden Apartments in Richmond for almost a year, but have been staying in a hotel to avoid the bed bugs.

She said the apartment complex has sent someone to spray the apartment, but she has been told it needs heat treatment, which she said the apartment isn’t willing to pay for.

“Treat the whole matter,” said Cooper.

After Cooper wasn’t able to get answers from management, she and another tenant contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick contacted the complex on Wednesday, and an employee told us they didn’t know when someone would have a comment.

She also called on Thursday, but we are still waiting for a response.

Cooper said after she met with CBS 6, she said someone is now scheduled to come out and take another look at her apartment on Friday.

“Happy that they’re trying to do something about the situation,” said Cooper.

