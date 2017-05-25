All-clear given after hazardous material call shuts down Henrico block

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico County block is back open after being shut down for hours due to a hazardous material investigation.

Police said just before 3:00 p.m., officers and Fire personnel responded for a medical emergency call in the 3900 block of Fenwick St.

After making entry into the building for the medical issue, crews found beakers and small containers that caused concern for emergency responders.

Henrico Fire Hazardous Materials teams and detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The teams were consulted, analyzed, and determined there was no hazard or threat to the public.

There were no injuries and no criminal activity found during the investigation.

Fenwick Street has re-opened to the public.