Flipped car backs up Richmond traffic
RICHMOND, Va. — An accident has closed lanes and backed up traffic on I-195 south in Richmond.
“The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed [near the Hamilton Street exit],” according to VDOT. “Expect major delays.”
Traffic was backed up about 2 miles at 9 a.m.
Police have not yet disclosed information about the cause of the accident, nor information about injuries.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.
37.574117 -77.476805