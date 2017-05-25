× Flipped car backs up Richmond traffic

RICHMOND, Va. — An accident has closed lanes and backed up traffic on I-195 south in Richmond.

“The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed [near the Hamilton Street exit],” according to VDOT. “Expect major delays.”

Traffic was backed up about 2 miles at 9 a.m.

Police have not yet disclosed information about the cause of the accident, nor information about injuries.

This is a developing story.