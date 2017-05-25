Students could face charges after fight erupts at James River High
Local student arrested for inappropriate cell phone video
Yearbook photo of Virginia student’s service dog goes viral
Murder charge dropped in Ashland Walmart shooting
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Flipped car backs up Richmond traffic

Posted 9:11 am, May 25, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. — An accident has closed lanes and backed up traffic on I-195 south in Richmond.

“The south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed [near the Hamilton Street exit],” according to VDOT. “Expect major delays.”

Traffic was backed up about 2 miles at 9 a.m.

Police have not yet disclosed information about the cause of the accident, nor information about injuries.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.