RICHMOND, Va.–

The East End Bike Party is a community celebration about bicycles and cycling and is one of the signature events of RVA Bike Month, sponsored by Bon Secours.This is a free community event is Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm starting at the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center, 2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond’s East End.

A quick time line of events for Saturday, May 27:

3 pm – Decoration of bikes for the community ride/walk. There will be a bike mechanic on site to help with minor repairs and we’ll do a quick safety demonstration.

4 pm – a community bike ride/walk to tour parts of North 29th St, where a new bike/walk boulevard is being proposed.

5 pm – walkers and bikers return Sarah Garland Jones Center for a community cook-out and live music from Church Hill’s own JTucker Band, along with a raffle and prizes.

For more details on the East End Bike Party visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1672833126358660/.