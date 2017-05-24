Steadier rain, stronger storms Wednesday night and Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift north across the Commonwealth Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This front produced severe storms across southwestern Virginia Wednesday evening.

That front, combined with an increase in moisture, will produce some batches of steadier rain and a few thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts may exceed one-half inch by daybreak Thursday. The best risk for seeing any severe storms will be in southwestern Virginia and areas near the North Carolina border.

A cold front will pass through later in the day Thursday. Ahead of it, the air will be warmer and a bit unstable, and some scattered thunderstorms will develop. Isolated storms may produce hail and strong wind gusts. There will not be a lot of wind shear, which will keep any tornado threat extremely low.

Rain chances will diminish Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be mainly dry, but isolated storms are possible over the holiday weekend. Unlike the past few days, the isolated storm chances will occur on days with a mix of sun and clouds.

