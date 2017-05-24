Saucy’s Bar.B.Q. adding second location in Hopewell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. – A popular barbecue joint in Petersburg is adding a second location.

Saucy's Bar.B.Q., which has been in has been in business since 2010, is run entirely out of a refurbished shipping crate.

The restaurant has been voted one of the Top 20 Places in the South for a pork barbecue sandwich by Southern Living magazine.

Now the owners are adding a second shop in Hopewell.

“It’s a great building. It's a great location. The town has been really great to work with,” Tom McCormack with Saucy's Bar.B.Q. said. “The people who own the building have been incredible to work with and we see a lot of people come in to Petersburg from Hopewell.”

Saucy's is known for what they call their perfectly blended barbecue sauce. In fact, McCormack said many customers end up leaving with a pint or two to enjoy at home.

Do you have a small business or know of one we should feature? Email newstips@wtvr.com and you might see it featured during the RVA Small Business Report Wednesdays on CBS 6 News This Morning.

The segment is sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth Bank.